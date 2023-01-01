About this product
Comes in a reusable ocean-recycled plastic pack so we can all feel a teensy bit better about doing our part for the environment. It also happens to be water resistant so you can take it on the go with peace of mind.
TOTAL Cannabinoids: 28% | THC: 27%
TASTE: Sweet Cream, Lime, Grape
FEEL: Pain relief, Sleep, Centered
LINEAGE: A Sunrise Mountain signature strain for over 12 years. High potency rare genotype related to Gelato 45.
Crème de Luna flowers infused with Grape Pie x Animal Cookies Kief. Great for taking the load off after a long day. Very physically and mentally relaxing, pain relieving and strongly sedating, with a body high perfect for stretching/yoga and breathing.
Great to smoke 1-2 hours before sleep.
INSOMNIA, CHRONIC AND ACUTE PAIN, TENSION, FOCUS, EXERCISE, MUSCLE SPASMS
About this brand
Sunrise Mountain Farms
Founded and operated by a husband and wife team, Sunrise Mountain Farms embodies the dream of raising a family and creating potent medicine with the principles of land stewardship in balance and harmony with nature. As a legacy cannabis farm in the mountains of Humboldt County, we value healthy living by sustainably producing the highest quality craft cannabis for your enjoyment and well being.
Estate grown at an elevation of 2,500’ with lush, forested wilderness surrounding. Our regenerative and science based farming practices build a foundation of wellness from the ground up. We start with the soil. Feeding and growing a robust microbial network that encourages our plants to exude cannabinoids and terpene expressions reflective of our terroir and distinct growing style. Plants root into vital soil, drink pure mountain spring water, and see the sunrise every morning. Our nutrient recipes enhance the natural expression of the cannabinoids and terpenes of the cannabis plant. For the full potential of each plant to be realized, each one is thoughtfully and lovingly tended to by our dedicated and passionate team. The combination of these factors has resulted in our flowers and concentrates winning awards for years. Not only are we producing some of the highest quality sun grown flowers, but we feel great knowing that conscious farming contributes to a sustainable future for our planet.
All of our products are solventless, and full-spectrum providing maximum entourage effects for optimal health benefits. Small batch and hand crafted, we never use anything artificial. Try it yourself and feel the difference of what real craft cannabis is. Breathe in Humboldt.
State License(s)
CCL18-0002307
CCL18-0002308