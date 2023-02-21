8" Bagel is an indica dominant hybrid strain from Cresco Labs that is the offspring of parent strains GMO crossed with Project 4516. Featuring prominent terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene, you may notice notes of cinnamon, citrus, hops, pine, and lavender upon consumption. This indica strain may leave patients feeling relaxed, uplifted, and calm leading to a sense of sedation.

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy, Calm, Uplifted

Flavor/Aroma: Cinnamon, Citrus, Hops, Pine, Lavender

Lineage: GMO x Project 4516

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.

