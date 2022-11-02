Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. BIO JESUS combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Chemical, Sweet

Lineage: Bio Diesel x Gumbo

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry

Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene

Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBL, CBC

--

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.