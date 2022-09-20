About this Strain

Runtz is a west coast favorite from the Cookies Family crossing Zkittles and Gelato producing dense colorful flowers coated in resin. This strain lives up to the hype, tasting and smelling like sugary grape candy.

About this Product

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used in the form that works best for you.