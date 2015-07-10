About this strain
Heisenberg Kush is a cross of SC Blue Dream and Sin City Kush bred by Alphakronik Genes Seeds as part of their Great Minds series of genetics. Named for the renowned German physicist Werner Heisenberg, who is considered the pioneer of quantum mechanics, Heisenberg Kush is a fast-flowering, sativa-dominant blend that produces a spectrum of blue and purple hues. Skunky grape notes mix with earthy undertones of sandalwood and a sweet strawberry finish to create the invigorating flavor palate of Heisenberg Kush.
Heisenberg Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
