Rainbow Belts Dart - 500mg

by Sweet Supply
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Rainbow Belts lives up to its name belting out a candy-sweet, citrus flavor with an earthy skunk undertone. The rainbow of effects reported included relaxing, uplifting and mood enhancing, but not overly sedative.Â Dart battery is not included but can be purchased for an additional cost.

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

