About this strain
Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.
Day Tripper effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
10% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
