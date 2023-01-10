About this product
Talking Trees Bubble Hash 1g Crimson Rainbow
Genetics: Red Rainbow x Squeeze Cake
Indica Hybrid
Potency: 48.79% Total, 46.56% THC
Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy, Fruity
Flavor: Citrus, Spicy, Camphor, Earthy
Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation, Inspiration
Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, a-humulene
Made with pure R.O. water and ice.
Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
Genetics: Red Rainbow x Squeeze Cake
Indica Hybrid
Potency: 48.79% Total, 46.56% THC
Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy, Fruity
Flavor: Citrus, Spicy, Camphor, Earthy
Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation, Inspiration
Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, a-humulene
Made with pure R.O. water and ice.
Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Talking Trees
Consciously Crafted High Grade
State License(s)
C12-0000102-LIC