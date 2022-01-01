About this product
Another Tao Gardens selection, this pheno was found from seeds acquired through a charity auction. Bred by Bodhi (@plantmoreseeds), this strain is highly pungent and packs a powerful high.
STRENGTH- 29.4% THC
LINEAGE- Triangle Kush x Mars OG x Snow Lotus
TASTING NOTES- Citrus, Pine, Musk
TERPENES- 2.5% Terpinolene, B-Myrcene, B-Pinene
EFFECTS- Highly Stimulating, Energizing, Muscle Activating
