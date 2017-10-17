Loading…
Logo for the brand Taste Budz

Taste Budz

Clementine's Terpentine

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

A 24K Gold pheno that turned skunky, piney, and smells like turpentine. This play on words is a potent sativa dominant hybrid, with the sweet dank smell that you’re after. With slightly dense massive nugs, this orange haired lady is great for going out on a nice day to the river or staying in on rainy cold day.

THC: 26%
40% Indica / 60% Sativa
Genetics: 24K Gold pheno
Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 4.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.1 α-Pinene, 0.93 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 R(+)-Limonene, 0.6 Linalool, , 0.5 α-Humulene, 0.5 α-Bisabolol

Clementine’s Terpentine effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!