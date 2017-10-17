About this product

A 24K Gold pheno that turned skunky, piney, and smells like turpentine. This play on words is a potent sativa dominant hybrid, with the sweet dank smell that you’re after. With slightly dense massive nugs, this orange haired lady is great for going out on a nice day to the river or staying in on rainy cold day.



THC: 26%

40% Indica / 60% Sativa

Genetics: 24K Gold pheno

Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 4.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.1 α-Pinene, 0.93 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 R(+)-Limonene, 0.6 Linalool, , 0.5 α-Humulene, 0.5 α-Bisabolol