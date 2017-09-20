Taste Budz
Coconut Oil
HybridTHC —CBD —
This sativa dominant SFV phenotype (60% sativa, 40% indica) was created from Cali Connection breed-stock and had such a unique smell and flavor, that it couldn't have been named more adequately. This sweet sensi fire will keep you lifted all day, without much drowsiness to slow your day down.
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
60% of people report feeling aroused
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
