Taste Budz
Sour Cookies
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid strain cross (GSC and Sour Diesel). This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is sweet, like rank berries with hints of gas. Enjoy this strain in small doses to harness the sativa-dominant effects - with consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can continue for over an hour.
THC: 21%
40% Indica / 60% Sativa
Genetics: Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Sour Diesel
Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 3.3 R(+)-Limonene, 3.1 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.8 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.2 α-Humulene, 2.0 Linalool, , 1.5 Fenchol, 1.22 α-Terpineol, 0.81 α-Bisabolol, and 0.5 ϐ-Pinene
THC: 21%
40% Indica / 60% Sativa
Genetics: Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Sour Diesel
Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 3.3 R(+)-Limonene, 3.1 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.8 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.2 α-Humulene, 2.0 Linalool, , 1.5 Fenchol, 1.22 α-Terpineol, 0.81 α-Bisabolol, and 0.5 ϐ-Pinene
Sour Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!