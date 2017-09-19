About this product

A hybrid strain cross (GSC and Sour Diesel). This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is sweet, like rank berries with hints of gas. Enjoy this strain in small doses to harness the sativa-dominant effects - with consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can continue for over an hour.



THC: 21%

40% Indica / 60% Sativa

Genetics: Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Sour Diesel

Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 3.3 R(+)-Limonene, 3.1 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.8 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.2 α-Humulene, 2.0 Linalool, , 1.5 Fenchol, 1.22 α-Terpineol, 0.81 α-Bisabolol, and 0.5 ϐ-Pinene