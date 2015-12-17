About this product

Legendary by right it is. A force to be reckoned with, any novice padawan would need to take a break from the day coming across this stock, but a seasoned jedi might have a chance to make it through this indica heavy potent beast. Citrusy, pungent and skunky, this 1st place in the 2012 LA Cannabis Cup winning strain make this indica dominant hybrid a choice among champs.



THC: 19%

55% Indica / 45% Sativa

Genetics: Skywalker OG x OG Kush

Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 3.0 R(+)-Limonene, 2.5 Linalool, 1.93 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 1.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.02 α-Terpineol, 1.0 Fenchol, 0.94 α-Humulene, 0.9 α-Bisabolol, and 0.5 ϐ-Pinene