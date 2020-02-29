About this strain
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.
Amherst Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
47% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
