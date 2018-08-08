About this product
WE START WITH OUR PREMIUM, INDOOR GROWN STRAINS AND INFUSE THE FLOWER DIRECTLY USING OUR FAMOUS DISTILLATES FOR A POTENT SMOKING EXPERIENCE.
ON THE GO. NO MESS. NO STRESS
About this strain
Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
About this brand
At Terp Stix, we appreciate the artisans – which is why we created a highly potent, infused joint for cannabis lovers who have been smoking together for generations. All Terp Stix are crafted with exceptional diligence and thought – and chock-full of powerful distillate and flower that will burn smoothly without wasting any product.