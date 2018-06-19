About this product
WE START WITH OUR PREMIUM, INDOOR GROWN STRAINS AND INFUSE THE FLOWER DIRECTLY USING OUR FAMOUS DISTILLATES FOR A POTENT SMOKING EXPERIENCE.
ON THE GO. NO MESS. NO STRESS
About this strain
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
About this brand
At Terp Stix, we appreciate the artisans – which is why we created a highly potent, infused joint for cannabis lovers who have been smoking together for generations. All Terp Stix are crafted with exceptional diligence and thought – and chock-full of powerful distillate and flower that will burn smoothly without wasting any product.