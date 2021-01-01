About this product

This skunky cross of Sour Dubb and Chem Sister is well known for its mighty stone. Covered in a thick coat of icy trichomes, this heavy-hitting Indica-dominant strain will leave you feeling like you've wrestled an ape. Whether you're in for an afternoon of jumping barrels in videogames, or just need a relaxing jungle nap, look no farther than Gorilla Glue. Don't blame us if you end up glued to your couch though- the stoniness of this strain cannot be overemphasized!