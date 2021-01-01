About this product

...5 ...4 ...3 ...2 ...1 ...BLAST OFF!!! Our most potent, mind-bending sativa, White Slipper is the perfect spaceship to shuttle you to the moon. This heavenly cross of the Cinderella 99 and Krome's The White lineages is easily one of our prettiest and best-known strains - the nugs are incredibly dense and so frosty you could swear they're white (hence the name). The soaring euphoria will shoot your consciousness straight into the stratosphere, but the stony body high will help keep your feet on the ground. With a flavor that evokes blueberry, anise, and skunky notes, this is reputed to be one of our tastiest strains, but we welcome you to try it and let us know what you think!