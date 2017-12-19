About this product
SPACE QUEEN F2
Space Queen x Space Queen
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest window 50-55 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Light Day-Time Pain Relief & Day-Time Naps
Preview:
High Times Top Ten 2009. This strain produces amazing ‘Full Melt Hash' resembling the color of beach sand. Great resin to leaf ratio. Tastes of Sour candy with a fruity and semi-rotting smell.
Strain Description:
Originally found in a single pack of Space Queen the smaller version wasn’t used to create the original F2 due to size.
Phenotypes: Medium variation Leaning from C99 to Romulan
Height: Tall and branchy
Yield: Medium
Indoor/ Outdoor
Best Way to Grow: Large Root Mass Topping early to form multiple heads
Harvest Window: 45-55 days
Sativa /Indica: 60/40
High type: Slightly up, Motivating, Happy high with the best aftertaste, pain relief
Taste like sour candy with a fruity and also semi rotting
Best Hash Making Plant Ever!!
About this strain
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.
Space Queen effects
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.