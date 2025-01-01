Crescendo is a Sativa cultivar that lives up to its soaring name. THC Design’s unique pheno of Crescendo comes from the winning seed of a batch bred by Ethos Genetics from Denver, Colorado. Featuring the combined powers of a Chem Dawg strain, I-95 strain, and Mandarin Cookies cross, Crescendo has a very mellow and smooth smoke. The flavor comes straight from its Chem Dawg heritage, with a strong taste of diesel and earth, and a hint of citrus. The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. The cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating.



Physical Effects: A serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.



Flavor: Earthy, spicy pine with a bright lemon-lime finish.



BUDS by THC Design is top-shelf premium cannabis, only smaller buds at a lower price. Our buds are just like our signature full-size nugs, only smaller. Available in 5, 14, and 28-gram sizes.

