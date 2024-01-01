THC Design’s solventless ice water hash-infused 1 gram pre-rolls are crafted with our sustainably grown indoor flower and infused with clean and potent solventless ice water hash. Each 1g pre-roll contains bestseller and fan favorite Crescendo flower, infused with Crescendo ice water hash. Crescendo is a Sativa-dominant cultivar celebrated for its unique blend of Chem Dawg, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies. These pre-rolls offer a premium smoking experience unlike any other. Made with 100% hand-broken unmilled flower for optimal quality.

Total Active Cannabinoids: 47.83%

Physical Effects: An uplifting and euphoric full-body high.

Flavor: Earthy, spicy pine with a bright lemon-lime finish.



Show more