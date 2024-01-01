THC Design Crescendo Ice Water Hash Infused 1g Preroll

by THC Design
THC Design’s solventless ice water hash-infused 1 gram pre-rolls are crafted with our sustainably grown indoor flower and infused with clean and potent solventless ice water hash. Each 1g pre-roll contains bestseller and fan favorite Crescendo flower, infused with Crescendo ice water hash. Crescendo is a Sativa-dominant cultivar celebrated for its unique blend of Chem Dawg, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies. These pre-rolls offer a premium smoking experience unlike any other. Made with 100% hand-broken unmilled flower for optimal quality.
Total Active Cannabinoids: 47.83%
Physical Effects: An uplifting and euphoric full-body high.
Flavor: Earthy, spicy pine with a bright lemon-lime finish.

THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.

  • CA, US: C11-0000331-LIC
