King Louis Cookies is a delectable Indica cross born from the union of two legendary cultivars: Girl Scout Cookies and King Louis XIII. This strain shines with a rich terpene profile featuring D-Limonene, β-Myrcene, and β-Caryophyllene. Enjoy the sweet blend of vanilla, citrus, and berry flavors, paired with the aroma of sugar cookies, zesty citrus, and a hint of spice. King Louis Cookies offers relaxing, euphoric, and uplifting effects, making it ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety, appetite loss, and pain. Indulge in this royal treat and experience true relaxation.
THC Design is one of the leading producers of premium quality indoor-grown cannabis. A true California legacy brand, THC Design transitioned to the legal medical market in 2016 and finally the Adult-Use recreational market in 2019.
We are known for our exceptional genetics, having produced over 100 varieties, and are market leaders in terpene profiles and cannabis education while maintaining responsible and sustainable growing methods.
As a proudly employee-owned company, our team is composed of a diverse array of ethnic backgrounds, unique cultures, and personal histories. From our Executive Board to our Cultivation Team to our Trimmers and Delivery Drivers, we know that our diversity is one of our strongest and most valuable traits.
At THC Design, we honor the roots of our Los Angeles legacy, crafting a future that builds upon our rich past. Driven by passion and the spirit of innovation, we are dedicated to elevating the cannabis experience.