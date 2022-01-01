About this product
THC Living’s Patch offers a unique alternative to our ingestible cannabis line. With a medical-grade adhesive & choice of THC-only or combination of THC & CBD, our nano-cannabinoids are effective for localized pain over an extended period of time. Why a topical patch? Our specialized technology slowly releases the cannabinoids into the bloodstream over a 96-hour time period. This makes our patch convenient, discreet & efficient for targeting painful areas.
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Aloe Vera Polysaccharides, Linoleic Acid, Oleic Acid, Sweet Almond Oil, Red Palm Oil, Shea Butter, Sunflower Oil Extract, Persea Gratissima Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Sage, Citrus Essential Oil, Cannabis Distillate.
About this brand
THC Living
After seven years of success with the popular CBD brand, the creators founded THC Living to bring the same organic, high-quality wellness products to the cannabis market. THC Living’s prestigious in-house scientists break down THC and CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the cannabinoids to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD/THC product. THC Living beverages, topicals and oils feature beneficial ratios of 3:1 and 1:3 CBD:THC, and include a much-anticipated THC version of the famous CBD Living Freeze roll-on pain relief product. For a full list of products, or to shop online, please visit www.thcliving.com.