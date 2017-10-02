Loading…
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

CARTRIDGES - Original Glue (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (.5/1 GRAM)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.

Gorilla Grips effects

4 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
75% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!