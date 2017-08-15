THClear
CARTRIDGES - ORANGE SORBET (.5/1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.
Orange Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
