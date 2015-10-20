Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

DISPOSABLE PENS - BLUEBERRY DIESEL (1 GRAM)

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Premium Disposable vape filled with solventless clear oil. Terps introduced for flavor.

Blueberry Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
260 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!