THClear
HONEY POT - ORANGE SORBET (1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Orange Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!