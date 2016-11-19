THClear
PR CARTS - STRAWBERRY GLUE
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.
Strawberry Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
