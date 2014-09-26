THClear
PRE-ROLL CONES- STRAWBERRY GLUE
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Top Shelf Cannabis joint infused with hash, covered in a layer of distillate and coated with kief. Terps added
Strawberry Blue effects
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
