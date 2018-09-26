THClear
THCRUMBLE - ACE OF SPADES
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
The purest form of dabbing enjoyment. With its unrivaled potency and terpene profile, THCrumble will not dissapoint. Available in 0.5g jars.
Ace of Spades effects
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
