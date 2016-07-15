THClear
THCRUMBLE - SUPER GREEN CRACK
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
The purest form of dabbing enjoyment. With its unrivaled potency and terpene profile, THCrumble will not disappoint. Available in 0.5g jars.
Super Green Crack effects
76 people told us about effects:
Energetic
73% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
