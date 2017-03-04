Loading…
HIGHSMEN

SUZY KUSH | suzy q x master kush

HybridTHC 1%CBD 11%

About this product

Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/hybrid/suzy-q
Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/indica/master-kush

Suzy Q effects

26 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Pain
53% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
26% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!