Ringo's Gift Extra Strength CBD Tincture
About this product
Total THC: 62.72mg/container, 2.24mg/serving
Toal CBD: 1019.2mg/container, 36.4mg/serving
About this strain
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.
About this brand
Whole plant, full spectrum, strain specific, cannabis-derived products made in Portland, OR. To achieve the best benefits from cannabis it is best to preserve the cannabinoid and terpenoid profile from a single strain- instead of blending multiple strains. Our strain-specific tinctures and capsules are available at affordable prices for those using cannabis as part of their daily wellness routine.
Our capsules are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule.
Our tinctures are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil.