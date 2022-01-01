About this product
250mg/bottle
Don’t forget to moisturize and hydrate that skin! Get day and/or night and on-the-go relief with our lightweight, non-greasy CBD cream. Sensitive skin? No worries, it’s fragrance-free!
Ingredients: Water/Aqua, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Glycerin, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Olivate, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Gluconolactone, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tocopherol, Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sea Salt and Calcium Gluconate.
Don’t forget to moisturize and hydrate that skin! Get day and/or night and on-the-go relief with our lightweight, non-greasy CBD cream. Sensitive skin? No worries, it’s fragrance-free!
Ingredients: Water/Aqua, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Glycerin, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Olivate, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Gluconolactone, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tocopherol, Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sea Salt and Calcium Gluconate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!