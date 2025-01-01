2:1 THC:THC-V



[DO NOT CHEW]



Crafted to provide a clean and sustained boost, EFX Energy is perfect for anyone needing a little extra push. Whether you're working out, tackling projects around the house, or just need a little boost to help elevate your day, The Clear's EFX Energy is sure to deliver.



The Clear EFX Tablets finally deliver the ultimate cannabinoid experience. Presented in packages containing 40 tablets each effect is imparted through a swallowable tablet containing a 2.5 mg microdose of THC, and between 1.25 mg and 2.5 mg of additional exotic cannabinoids carefully selected for their ability to create a truly unique sensation.



With each cannabinoid specially integrated into The Clear's proprietary Smart Cannabis technology, combining optimized absorption and minimal metabolic interference, the EFX Tablets impart the most reliable and consistent effects of any cannabis product in the country.

