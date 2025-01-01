THC Only



[DO NOT CHEW]



Unwind and let go with our EFX Escape. Ideal for when you need to take a break from the hustle and bustle, Escape helps you find your bliss and enjoy a moment of tranquility.



The CLEAR EFX Tablets finally deliver the ultimate cannabinoid experience. Presented in packages containing 40 tablets each effect is imparted through a swallowable tablet containing a 2.5 mg microdose of THC, and between 1.25 mg and 2.5 mg of additional exotic cannabinoids carefully selected for their ability to create a truly unique sensation.



With each cannabinoid specially integrated into The CLEAR's proprietary Smart Cannabis technology, combining optimized absorption and minimal metabolic interference, the EFX Tablets impart the most reliable and consistent effects of any cannabis product in the country.

