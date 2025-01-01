Discover the perfect companions for a premium cannabis experience with our THCa Prerolls. Each preroll weighs 1.5 grams, providing a generous serving of high-quality THCa goodness. Choose between single 1.5g prerolls or a 5-pack of mini .75g prerolls, offering convenience and variety.



Indulge in a selection of 15 exquisite strains:



Cheetah Piss: A high-energy sativa-dominant strain known for its uplifting effects and a burst of citrus and tropical fruit flavors that are sure to invigorate your senses.



Gelato: A beloved hybrid strain celebrated for its sweet and dessert-like aroma. Gelato offers a balanced, euphoric experience that soothes the mind and body.



Green Crack: A zesty sativa strain with a burst of energy, Green Crack is favored for its ability to boost focus and productivity, making it a daytime favorite.



Kush Mintz: A refreshing hybrid strain with a minty aroma and a balanced high that combines relaxation and mental clarity, perfect for a chill session.



Jealousy: This intriguing strain combines exotic flavors with potent effects, making it a captivating choice for those who seek an unforgettable cannabis experience.



OG Kush: A legendary and classic strain, OG Kush is known for its earthy, piney aroma and deeply relaxing yet uplifting effects.



Orange Creamsicle: As the name suggests, this strain boasts a delightful citrus and creamy taste. It offers a balanced high that combines relaxation and euphoria.



Peanut Butter Breath: A unique strain with a nutty and herbal profile, Peanut Butter Breath delivers a calming body high, making it a favorite for relaxation.



Pineapple Express: Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with this sativa strain, known for its energetic and creative effects, as well as its sweet, fruity flavor.



Runtz: A popular hybrid strain celebrated for its sweet and fruity taste. Runtz delivers a balanced high, perfect for both relaxation and focus.



Slurty: This strain is a delightful mix of sweet and earthy flavors, delivering a well-rounded experience that soothes the mind and body.



Starburst: A sweet and fruity strain with a burst of uplifting effects. Starburst is perfect for those looking to brighten their day.



Top Gun: Named after the iconic movie, Top Gun is a high-flying strain known for its euphoric and creative effects, ideal for soaring to new heights.



Wonderbread: A hybrid strain with a soothing aroma and a balanced high, Wonderbread is an excellent choice for those seeking relaxation and clarity.



Hood Candy: This strain offers a delightful mix of flavors and a soothing high, making it a tasty and calming option for cannabis enthusiasts.





read more