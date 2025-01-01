About this product
Discover the perfect companions for a premium cannabis experience with our THCa Prerolls. Each preroll weighs 1.5 grams, providing a generous serving of high-quality THCa goodness. Choose between single 1.5g prerolls or a 5-pack of mini .75g prerolls, offering convenience and variety.
Indulge in a selection of 15 exquisite strains:
Cheetah Piss: A high-energy sativa-dominant strain known for its uplifting effects and a burst of citrus and tropical fruit flavors that are sure to invigorate your senses.
Gelato: A beloved hybrid strain celebrated for its sweet and dessert-like aroma. Gelato offers a balanced, euphoric experience that soothes the mind and body.
Green Crack: A zesty sativa strain with a burst of energy, Green Crack is favored for its ability to boost focus and productivity, making it a daytime favorite.
Kush Mintz: A refreshing hybrid strain with a minty aroma and a balanced high that combines relaxation and mental clarity, perfect for a chill session.
Jealousy: This intriguing strain combines exotic flavors with potent effects, making it a captivating choice for those who seek an unforgettable cannabis experience.
OG Kush: A legendary and classic strain, OG Kush is known for its earthy, piney aroma and deeply relaxing yet uplifting effects.
Orange Creamsicle: As the name suggests, this strain boasts a delightful citrus and creamy taste. It offers a balanced high that combines relaxation and euphoria.
Peanut Butter Breath: A unique strain with a nutty and herbal profile, Peanut Butter Breath delivers a calming body high, making it a favorite for relaxation.
Pineapple Express: Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with this sativa strain, known for its energetic and creative effects, as well as its sweet, fruity flavor.
Runtz: A popular hybrid strain celebrated for its sweet and fruity taste. Runtz delivers a balanced high, perfect for both relaxation and focus.
Slurty: This strain is a delightful mix of sweet and earthy flavors, delivering a well-rounded experience that soothes the mind and body.
Starburst: A sweet and fruity strain with a burst of uplifting effects. Starburst is perfect for those looking to brighten their day.
Top Gun: Named after the iconic movie, Top Gun is a high-flying strain known for its euphoric and creative effects, ideal for soaring to new heights.
Wonderbread: A hybrid strain with a soothing aroma and a balanced high, Wonderbread is an excellent choice for those seeking relaxation and clarity.
Hood Candy: This strain offers a delightful mix of flavors and a soothing high, making it a tasty and calming option for cannabis enthusiasts.
THCA Prerolls - 1.25G, Tropicana Cherry
The Hemp Doctor
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
