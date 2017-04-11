About this product
Black Mamba produces dense, sticky, dark green buds that have a strong skunky aroma paired with fragrant sweet flavor coming from its grape and berry flavor origins. This strain is great to kick back and watch a movie with friends.
About this strain
Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina. This strain features dark green and dense nugs that have a strong perfume aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. Black Mamba is believed to be named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage.
Black Mamba effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with