DJ Andy Williams, also known as DJ Andy, is a strong sativa-dominant hybrid noted for its bright citrus, vanilla, and herb flavors. A cross between Blue Dream and Super Lemon Haze, these dense spherical buds give off a strong lemon kick that will tingle on your tongue, but go down smooth when smoked. DJ Andy Williams was a local legend in Burlington, VT, so upon his passing this strain was bred to honor the legacy he left in New England.



DJ Andy Williams takes effect fairly quickly, having many report a cerebral high along with a full body buzz, allowing focus and relaxation at the same time.