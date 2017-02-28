Dutch Treat is an indica dominant hybrid that allows many people a strong, full body relaxation. This cross between Northern Lights and Haze is clearly a popular strain in Amsterdam, often used throughout their coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds are pungent with the aroma and taste of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees.



Dutch Treat hits quickly with a euphoric head rush, settling into a deep relaxation and body high, perfect for kicking back after a long day.