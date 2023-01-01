Green Crack is a powerful sativa that will give you everything you're looking for in a sativa high. Renamed from ""Green Cush"" to better encapsulate its energetic effects, this strain is a cross between Skunk #1 and Afghani Landrace. Many consumers report a strong cerebral high leaving them with sharp energy and focus to keep the motivation up throughout the day.
Green Crack buds are oddly representative of indica buds despite its strong sativa effects, and they provide a tangy, fruity flavor, reminiscent of mango. This strain is perfect for daytime consumption and is popular for sativa loving cannabis consumers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.