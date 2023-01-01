Green Crack is a powerful sativa that will give you everything you're looking for in a sativa high. Renamed from ""Green Cush"" to better encapsulate its energetic effects, this strain is a cross between Skunk #1 and Afghani Landrace. Many consumers report a strong cerebral high leaving them with sharp energy and focus to keep the motivation up throughout the day.



Green Crack buds are oddly representative of indica buds despite its strong sativa effects, and they provide a tangy, fruity flavor, reminiscent of mango. This strain is perfect for daytime consumption and is popular for sativa loving cannabis consumers.

Show more