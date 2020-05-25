Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to put out an entirely fresh strain on the market. Silver Lemon Haze and Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to create a super flavorful chemy strain. This hybrid has many people reporting an uplifting feeling mellowing out into a relaxed mood, perfect for a lackadaisical afternoon adventure.



Lilac diesel produces big buds with a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem.