Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid that should have you feeling comfortable and creative. Many report a euphoric rush followed by a burst of creativity and happiness. This strain is coated in a sugary resin and has bright, tangy flavors. As a cross between The White and Appalachia, this bud has proven to be a well balanced hybrid, allowing many consumers to become focused, relaxed, and ready for the day.
Lucky Charms produces large flowers that adhere in elongated clusters that give off a sweet, flowery aroma with traces of berry. Grinding the bud sets loose hints of dank earth and some fresh pine.
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.