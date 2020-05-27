Papaya Punch is a potent strain to wind things down at the end of the day. Many report a calming high, allowing them to spend the night on the couch. A cross between Papaya and Purple Punch, this strain gives off a delicious aroma that is both fruity and cheesy, with an entirely sweet and fruity flavor.



Papaya Punch grows purply orange buds that serve as a tasty joint for those not looking to to get a racey cerebral high. This strain is a great middle-of-road fruity strain perfect for relaxation.