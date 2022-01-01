Sled Dawg is a hard hitting indica dominant hybrid that will leave you with a heavy handed case of the giggles. Created through crossing White Dawg and Cherry Mountain, this strain may hit you with a euphoric lift before it lays you into an unfocused haze, leaving you sociable and prone to laughing at anything and everything. When broken apart, each nug gives off an aroma of rich grape, cotton candy, and sweet berries, with a heavy pungent skunky overtone when burned.



Sled Dawg produces fluffy and heavy, dark green nugs spattered with bright red hair, and is heavily coated in frosty white crystal trichomes. You may not accomplish a lot with this strain, but you'll have fun doing whatever it is you're doing.