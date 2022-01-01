About this product
These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. Sun Up gummies have a bright and tangy strawberry lemonade flavor and are infused with Vitamin C and D, mimicking the restorative powers of the sun. These 5mg gummies offer discretion, a delicious profile, and an enjoyable high that will kick start your day.
About this brand
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.