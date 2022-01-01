Wifi Sunset is a beautiful and hard hitting indica dominant hybrid that will give you a full body effect. This cross between Wifi #3 and Sunset Sherbert exhibits its full body high followed by a jolt of cerebral energy. Along with its potent effects, this strain will hit you with a complex aroma of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and a hint of candy.



Shatter is concentrated cannabis in a glass-like texture. It's consistency is achieved through agitating the flower less through the extraction period, and it produces a highly potent product, popular with dab lovers.