About this product
Contains 2 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
Head Doctor is a 65/35 Sativa leaning hybrid which is a cross of Dr. Who and the classic Head Band. It was bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders. Head Doctor has nice frosty buds with great structure. The high is very stoney, clear-headed, and energetic. The taste and aroma are mostly sweet citrus with a touch of funky fuel.
Head Doctor is a 65/35 Sativa leaning hybrid which is a cross of Dr. Who and the classic Head Band. It was bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders. Head Doctor has nice frosty buds with great structure. The high is very stoney, clear-headed, and energetic. The taste and aroma are mostly sweet citrus with a touch of funky fuel.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.