Contains 2 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.



Head Doctor is a 65/35 Sativa leaning hybrid which is a cross of Dr. Who and the classic Head Band. It was bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders. Head Doctor has nice frosty buds with great structure. The high is very stoney, clear-headed, and energetic. The taste and aroma are mostly sweet citrus with a touch of funky fuel.