Las Vegas Triangle Kush (LVTK) is a cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Triangle Kush. LVTK is a well-balanced hybrid, great for any time of the day or night. Her flowers are dense and literally greasy with resin. The terpene profile is LOUD, and the effect is just as strong.



The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.