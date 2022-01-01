Lemon Brulee is roughly a 60/40 Sativa leaning hybrid that has retained many of the Indica traits desired by most growers. Its lineage is Death by Lemons crossed with Sensiburn OG and bred by Covert Genetics. It has a cerebral, uplifting effect when harvested at its peak of maturity. It breathes smooth, with a heavy lemon and grapefruit flavor for the citrus lovers out there.