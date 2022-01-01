About this product
Lemon Brulee is roughly a 60/40 Sativa leaning hybrid that has retained many of the Indica traits desired by most growers. Its lineage is Death by Lemons crossed with Sensiburn OG and bred by Covert Genetics. It has a cerebral, uplifting effect when harvested at its peak of maturity. It breathes smooth, with a heavy lemon and grapefruit flavor for the citrus lovers out there.
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
